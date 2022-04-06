Suspect charged in shooting near UC

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect they charged with shooting and wounding a woman near the University of Cincinnati earlier this week.

Derrick Birch, 31, is wanted on one count of felonious assault, according to his arrest warrant.

His last known address is listed on West Kemper Road in Fairfield, court records show.

The shooting was reported was on McMillan Street near Vine Street at about 1 a.m. Monday.

The victim ran to the Mad Frog nightclub nearby for help. Cincinnati Fire Department transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Birch pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking her in the ankle and back, causing serious physical harm, police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Police said earlier this week she is expected to recover.

Birch and the victim have known each other for multiple years, the court document shows.

Other court records show Birch has been in and out of the county jail and state prisons for years.

Birch is prohibited from carrying a gun due to a 2009 robbery conviction and has a lengthy criminal record with multiple arrests, notably a 22-count indictment in Hamilton County in 2019, court records show.

A grand jury indicted him on 13 counts of aggravated menacing, 6 counts of intimidation -witness, victim or attorney; and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and having weapons under disability.

Colerain Township police wrote in an affidavit he called and texted threats to several people in December 2018 and one count each of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle; again in January 2019, this time threatening them with physical harm if they appeared in court against him, according to the Bill of Particulars filed by Assistant Prosecutor Schrimpf.

Police also found Birch in a vehicle with a loaded gun under the passenger seat on Jan. 3, the court document states. Due to the robbery conviction, he is prohibited from having guns, Schrimp noted at that time as well.

Birch wound up pleading guilty to just six of the 22 charges: three counts of aggravated menacing, two counts of witness or victim intimidation and one count of having weapons under disability (illegally having a gun due to a prior felony offense).

The other 16 charges were dismissed.

He also served time in state prisons following two additional convictions for having weapons under disability in 2013 and 2016, and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle in 2016.

FOX19 NOW requested Birch’s complete prison record and parole status from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction in light of this new warrant issued for his arrest.

