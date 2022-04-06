Suspect ditches stolen SUV, found hiding in home under construction

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police found a suspect hiding in the basement of a home under construction after he ditched a stolen SUV in an attempt to get away from police.

Around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Blue Ash officers received word that a stolen Ford Escape out of Green Township was seen southbound on Reed Hartman Highway nearing Cornell Road.

Officers responded to the area to find the SUV sitting in the parking lot of the nearby Speedway station, according to Blue Ash police.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, 39-year-old Aaron Glenn refused and took off “at a high rate of speed” on southbound Kenwood Road, police explained Wednesday.

Blue Ash officers did not chase after the SUV, police stated.

Less than 20 minutes after the stolen SUV was spotted, police said officers and fire units were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Kenwood Road and YMCA Drive.

One of the vehicles involved in the wreck was the Escape Glenn was allegedly driving.

Witnesses on scene told officers two people, a man and a woman, ditched the stolen SUV and ran away.

Officers “quickly located” the woman, 31-year-old Crystal Perkins, and arrested her for obstructing official business, according to police.

Officers from Blue Ash and other departments continued to search for Glenn.

Minutes after 8:45 a.m., Glenn was found. Police said they found him hiding out in the basement of a home that was under construction on Alpine Avenue.

Glenn is now facing charges of receiving stolen property, failure to comply, and leaving the scene of an accident, police said. Glenn also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, police added.

Perkins and Glenn were taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.