Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Suspended NKY attorney removed from ballot

Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020.
Attorney Benjamin Dusing at a press conference on Nov. 13, 2020.(WXIX)
By Trevor Peters
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A suspended Northern Kentucky attorney will no longer be able to run for office after being removed from the ballot.

Any votes for High- profile defense lawyer Ben Dusing will not be counted this May, according to new court documents.

Dusing had been running for Kenton County Circuit Court Judge.

The judge’s decision comes after Dusing’s law license was temporarily suspended earlier this year in both Kentucky and Ohio.

In her decision, Judge Kathleen Lape wrote that to be eligible to serve as judge a person must be licensed to practice law.

“The right to candidacy is not a fundamental right,” Judge Lape wrote. “This court finds that Petitioner has established that Dusing does not possess the qualifications to be a circuit judge, and until his license to practice law is reinstated, he is ineligible to be a candidate for this office.”

The Kentucky Supreme Court temporarily suspended Dusing over a video posted to Facebook on Nov. 2, 2021. In the video, they say Dusing threatened an attorney and a Kenton County Family Court staff member over a personal child custody case.

The commission said Dusing had a course of abusive conduct and physical violence including death threats toward the woman he has a child with.

Dusing said in a news conference he would comply, and that probable cause was found. However, at the time, he said he would not remove his name from the ballot.

Dusing is currently representing former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor in his ongoing case over alleged corruption while in office. Pastor says he is sticking with Dusing.

The Kentucky primary election is May 17.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taquan Estes
Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a...
Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
George Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court on March 7.
Pike County Massacre: Judge rules to allow shoe expert to testify before a jury

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
Roebling Bridge preparing to reopen after maintenance project
Roebling Suspension Bridge set to reopen Friday
Blue Ash police said the vehicle was stolen in Green Township during a burglary.
Suspect ditches stolen SUV, found hiding in home under construction
Lamont Baldwin
Former Princeton wrestling coach who sexually assaulted students gets probation