Suspended NKY attorney removed from ballot

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A suspended Northern Kentucky attorney will no longer be able to run for office after being removed from the ballot.

Any votes for High- profile defense lawyer Ben Dusing will not be counted this May, according to new court documents.

Dusing had been running for Kenton County Circuit Court Judge.

The judge’s decision comes after Dusing’s law license was temporarily suspended earlier this year in both Kentucky and Ohio.

In her decision, Judge Kathleen Lape wrote that to be eligible to serve as judge a person must be licensed to practice law.

“The right to candidacy is not a fundamental right,” Judge Lape wrote. “This court finds that Petitioner has established that Dusing does not possess the qualifications to be a circuit judge, and until his license to practice law is reinstated, he is ineligible to be a candidate for this office.”

The Kentucky Supreme Court temporarily suspended Dusing over a video posted to Facebook on Nov. 2, 2021. In the video, they say Dusing threatened an attorney and a Kenton County Family Court staff member over a personal child custody case.

The commission said Dusing had a course of abusive conduct and physical violence including death threats toward the woman he has a child with.

Dusing said in a news conference he would comply, and that probable cause was found. However, at the time, he said he would not remove his name from the ballot.

Dusing is currently representing former Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor in his ongoing case over alleged corruption while in office. Pastor says he is sticking with Dusing.

The Kentucky primary election is May 17.

