Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Teen suspect wanted in Covington quadruple shooting turns himself in

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.(WXIX)
By Ken Baker and Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The 17-year-old wanted by Covington police in connection with Monday’s quadruple shooting turned himself in around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges, Covington police announced Tuesday.

Estes was still at-large when police announced Tuesday he was one of two suspects in the shooting that hospitalized three juveniles.

Taquan Estes
Taquan Estes(Covington Police Department)

The other suspect, 41-year-old Thomas Brown, was the fourth person shot around 6:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, police explained.

Brown was arrested Tuesday around 9 p.m. after he was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Covington police.

Thomas Brown
Thomas Brown(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting occurred after what police said was a large fight involving juveniles.

Covington police said three juveniles, ages 7, 11, and 14, were all taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fourth juvenile arrived at the hospital late Monday with injuries sustained in the fight before the shooting, police said.

As of Tuesday, the 14-year-old girl was the only one of the three in critical condition, police said.

The two other kids are expected to be ok and released from Cincinnati Children’s.

FOX19 NOW obtained video showing the moment shots were fired and people scrambling to get out of harm’s way.

WARNING: The video has been blurred and heavily cut the footage, but some viewers will still find it graphic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taquan Estes
Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a...
Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
George Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court on March 7.
Pike County Massacre: Judge rules to allow shoe expert to testify before a jury

Latest News

A trooper was shot and is in stable condition.
Woman killed in Franklin County crash
Two Republican lawmakers including one from Greater Cincinnati introduced their own version of...
Loveland lawmaker among Ohio GOP introducing their own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County auditor unopposed in primary, opponent drops out
There also is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather for the southeastern portion of the FOX19...
Downpours, storms possible: Timeline