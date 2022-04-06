Contests
Thunderstorms possible Wednesday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain has ended for this evening. Totals were less than a third of an inch in all reporting stations. Tonight will be mild. Low 46.

Tomorrow we see more rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 60. A few storms could be strong especially between noon and 4pm. Once the cold front passes temperatures will begin to fall but dry weather moves in too.

There is a small chance for rain Thursday and an increased chance Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop to the 50s Thursday and the 40s Friday.

Saturday is chilly with wet snow in the morning. High 44. Sunday will be dry. High 59. Monday there is a chance for a passing shower but it is warm with a high of 67. Tuesday for opening day there will be rain but it should be after the game. High 65.

Occasional Showers