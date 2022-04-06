Woman killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old woman.

ISP said the crash happened on Tuesday around 11 a.m. on US 52.

According to police, a Ford F-150, driven by 30-year-old Dennis Poland, was traveling eastbound on US 52 near St. Peter’s Road. The vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound Dodge Ram, driven by 30-year-old Kari Hogeback.

After those vehicles crashed, Poland’s vehicle slid sideways into the path of a semi, driven by 60-year-old Joseph Barkley, police said.

Barkley’s vehicle collided with the passenger side of Poland’s vehicle.

The passenger, 20-year-old Makenzie Howell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poland and Hogeback were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Barkley was uninjured in the crash.

The investigation determined that speed was likely a factor in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

