Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman killed in Franklin County crash

A trooper was shot and is in stable condition.
A trooper was shot and is in stable condition.(Arizona's Family)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Indiana State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old woman.

ISP said the crash happened on Tuesday around 11 a.m. on US 52.

According to police, a Ford F-150, driven by 30-year-old Dennis Poland, was traveling eastbound on US 52 near St. Peter’s Road. The vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound Dodge Ram, driven by 30-year-old Kari Hogeback. 

After those vehicles crashed, Poland’s vehicle slid sideways into the path of a semi, driven by 60-year-old Joseph Barkley, police said. 

Barkley’s vehicle collided with the passenger side of Poland’s vehicle.

The passenger, 20-year-old Makenzie Howell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Poland and Hogeback were transported to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.

Barkley was uninjured in the crash.

The investigation determined that speed was likely a factor in the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taquan Estes
Teen considered armed & dangerous, suspects charged in NKY quadruple shooting
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Multiple children shot in Covington, suspect at-large
One resident is dead, another is hurt and six families totaling 20 tenants are displaced in a...
Neighbor charged with murder, arson in fatal Kennedy Heights fire
Tiffany Kidwell and John Gentry
Prosecutor seeking death penalty against NKY man accused of killing ex-girlfriend
George Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court on March 7.
Pike County Massacre: Judge rules to allow shoe expert to testify before a jury

Latest News

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Teen suspect wanted in Covington quadruple shooting turns himself in
Two Republican lawmakers including one from Greater Cincinnati introduced their own version of...
Loveland lawmaker among Ohio GOP introducing their own ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill
Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds
Butler County auditor unopposed in primary, opponent drops out
There also is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather for the southeastern portion of the FOX19...
Downpours, storms possible: Timeline