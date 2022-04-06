Woman shot in Corryville runs to nightclub for help, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman shot in Corryville overnight ran to a nearby nightclub for help, Cincinnati police confirm.

She was shot on McMillan Street near Mad Frog shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Her condition was not immediately available.

No arrests were made and police did not say what led up to the violence

They are continuing to investigate.

Police say the woman has non life threatening injuries. We’re told the shooting happened outside and she ran to the mad frog for help @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/ohxyrh4ibx — Morgan Parrish (@MorganParrishTV) April 4, 2022

