Woman shot in Corryville runs to nightclub for help, police say

Police investigate shooting on E. McMillian Street
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman shot in Corryville overnight ran to a nearby nightclub for help, Cincinnati police confirm.

She was shot on McMillan Street near Mad Frog shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported her to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Her condition was not immediately available.

No arrests were made and police did not say what led up to the violence

They are continuing to investigate.

