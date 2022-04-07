Arrest after man found shot dead in car last month in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police late Wednesday announced an arrest in the slaying of a 34-year-old man in East Price Hill last month.

Tyrone Woodward, 26, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Woody Green Jr., 26, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.

He was arrested sometime Wednesday by CPD’s Homicide Unit with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Officers found Green fatally shot inside a crashed car on Elberon Avenue on the evening of March 28.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Tyrone Woodard (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.