Arrest after man found shot dead in car last month in East Price Hill

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police late Wednesday announced an arrest in the slaying of a 34-year-old man in East Price Hill last month.

Tyrone Woodward, 26, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Woody Green Jr., 26, Cincinnati police wrote in court records.

He was arrested sometime Wednesday by CPD’s Homicide Unit with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Officers found Green fatally shot inside a crashed car on Elberon Avenue on the evening of March 28.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Tyrone Woodard
Tyrone Woodard(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

