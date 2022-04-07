Arrest made after man found shot in crashed car in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police late Wednesday announced an arrest in the death of a man in East Price Hill last month.

Tyrone Woodward, 26, faces a murder charge, police say.

He was arrested sometime Wednesday by CPD’s Homicide Unit with assistance from the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

Officers found 34-year-old Woody Green fatally shot inside a crashed car on Elberon Avenue around 8 p.m. on March 28. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Tyrone Woodward (Cincinnati Police Department)

