Cincinnati shooting suspect’s arrest is third this year following prison release

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police charged a suspect this week with a shooting in North Avondale earlier this year.

Damian Cowns, 24, is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man in the buttocks and leg after an argument at Dana Square Apartments on Dana Avenue on Feb. 8.

Detectives didn’t have to go far to find Cowns.

This is his third arrest on a serious violent felony this year alone and he was released from his second stint in prison last year.

He’s been locked up without bond at the Hamilton County jail since March 30 following his latest in what is now a long line of arrests, court records show.

The victim was takcen to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

No motive is provided in court records filed this week.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Heather Russell set Cowns’ bond at $500,000 during his Cowns served just under five months in state prison last year following a conviction for carrying concealed weapons. He was released on Sept. 5, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Not even two months later, Cincinnati police wrote in an affidavit Cowns kicked in a woman’s door on Ridgeview Avenue in West Price Hill, punched and kicked her multiple times and injured her.

He was charged on Jan. 23 with aggravated burglary and disrupting public services.

According to the sworn statement in the case, Cowns “did knowingly break victim’s cellphone while she was calling police to report a violent felony in attempts to interrupt police services. Per the victim.”

Cowns pleaded not guilty when he appeared on Jan. 24 before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Janaya Trotter.

She set his bond on the aggravated burglary charge at $20,000 with an electronic monitoring unit (EMU) and house arrest if he was released. She also ordered him to stay away from the victim.

She assigned an OR bond for the charge of disrupting public services.

Sabrina Parr with Allegheny Casualty Company posted his bond the following day.

On Jan. 28, a judge signed an order modifying his bond to eliminate the EMU order because it appears to the court “that the alleged victim has failed to cooperate with the Electronic Monitoring Unit of the Hamilton County Adult Probation” to begin the court-ordered hookup within a 48-hour period.

When the case went to a grand jury on Jan. 31, Cowns was only indicted for aggravated burglary. The other charge was “ignored.”

He pleaded not guilty again at a brief hearing in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court following his indictment on Feb. 11 and remained free on the same bond.

On March 30, Cincinnati police arrested him when they found him in a vehicle with two guns, including one reported stolen, they wrote in court records.

He was arrested on five charges that remain pending:

Two counts of having weapons under disability. Cowns is prohibited from having weapons due to being indicted earlier this year on a felony aggravated burglary charge and a previous felony conviction.

Improperly handling firearms under disability

Receiving stolen property

Carrying concealed weapons.

That same day, in light of the new arrest, Judge Robert Goering signed an order revoking Cowns’ bond in the aggravated burglary case and issued a bench warrant.

The next day, on March 31, Cowns appeared before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Josh Berkowitz for arraignment on the latest charges.

Judge Berkowitz set his bond at $230,000 and ordered another EMU.

His other convictions are, according to state and Hamilton County court records:

Criminal trespass in 2015

Possession of drugs in 2016

Disorderly conduct in 2017

Improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle in 2017

Assault in 2018

He’s also been arrested on several charges that were ultimately dismissed, court records show.

Those charges are:

Burglary

Robbery

Carrying concealed weapons

Theft

Possession of drugs

Criminal damaging or endangering

Obstructing official business

