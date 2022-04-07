Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission to healthcare workers through Sunday

The free admission will begin on World Health Day. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)
The free admission will begin on World Health Day. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission for all healthcare and public health workers beginning on Thursday.

The free admission will start on World Health Day, April 7, and run through April 10.

Friends and family visiting with healthcare personnel may purchase up to six additional tickets at half price.

“We brought a little bit of the zoo to healthcare workers when we were closed during peak tulip bloom season in 2020,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “This year we want them to see the blooms in person.”

Professional credentials, along with a valid government-issued photo ID must be presented at the Cincinnati Zoo to take advantage of this offer.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makenzie Howell
Woman killed in Indiana crash on way to Cincinnati Children’s
The Ohio Department of Transportation says drivers should use alternate routes.
I-275 section reopens after tanker truck crash
A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday...
East Price Hill homicide victim identified
Lamont Baldwin
Former Princeton wrestling coach who sexually assaulted students gets probation
3 children hospitalized after shooting during large fight
GRAPHIC: First-hand footage of Covington shooting that hospitalized multiple children

Latest News

The Cincinnati Ballet will perform for the visually and hearing impaired this weekend.
Cincinnati Ballet Second Co. to perform for visually and hearing impaired
Tunes & Blooms at the Cincinnati Zoo
Tunes & Blooms free concert series happening every Thursday in April
Powerball
Monday Powerball jackpot now at $231 million after no winners in Saturday’s drawing
Cirque Italia
Pirate-themed water circus comes to Tri-State