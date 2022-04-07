Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission to healthcare workers through Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is offering free admission for all healthcare and public health workers beginning on Thursday.

The free admission will start on World Health Day, April 7, and run through April 10.

Friends and family visiting with healthcare personnel may purchase up to six additional tickets at half price.

“We brought a little bit of the zoo to healthcare workers when we were closed during peak tulip bloom season in 2020,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “This year we want them to see the blooms in person.”

Professional credentials, along with a valid government-issued photo ID must be presented at the Cincinnati Zoo to take advantage of this offer.

