Cool and unsettled heading into the weekend

Much of Thursday will be dry for most before rain/snow arrives Friday morning/Saturday
We're tracking a cool down for the weekend with unsettled weather before warmer air arrives next week - with rain chances returning!
We're tracking a cool down for the weekend with unsettled weather before warmer air arrives next week - with rain chances returning!(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Scattered light showers or sprinkles will develop during the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be light and Thursday looks like a dry day with the chance of a brief. light sprinkle or shower. Many areas will receive no rain.

Scattered showers are in the forecast Friday and with temperatures on the chilly side it looks like a moist, chilly day. Chillier air arrives with the shower maker and as temperatures cool Friday Night/Saturday morning rain will change to a mix of rain and sloppy, light, wet snow.

Daytime road temperatures are now in the low and middle 50s, cooling to the upper 40s overnight and with air temperatures remaining warmer than freezing Saturday morning, roads will be wet and there is no chance of ice.

Sunday will be dry and cool. Rain returns Monday.

