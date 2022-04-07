Contests
Failed Kroger purse snatcher seen on video sentenced to probation

Video of the attempted theft went viral nationally after it happened in December 2021.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to probation Thursday after a video of his attempt to get away with an 87-year-old’s purse went viral.

Derek Vaughn, 58, pleaded guilty in March to one count of theft from a person in a protected class.

Along with probation, a no-contact order was issued, court records show.

Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.
Derek Vauhn, 58, of Middletown is the suspect in an attempted robbery in Butler County.(City of Middletown Division of Police)

The theft happened Dec. 12 at the Kroger on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township. Vaughn snatched a purse belonging to 87-year-old Pat Goins as she was walking down an aisle.

Around a dozen people ran after Vaughn into the parking lot. Deshawn Pressley succeeded in catching up to Vaughn.

PREVIOUSLY [‘He’s my hero:’ Man who chased down Kroger purse thief honored with award]

Goins said Vauhn never touched her, and he just wanted the $60 she had in her purse.

The crowd made sure he apologized to the 87-year-old.

