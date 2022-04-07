Family fears worst for Hamilton man not seen since Saturday

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are searching for a man missing since April 2.

Curtis Kellums, 53, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton in the area of Cleveland Avenue around noon Saturday. He told his family he was going to Walmart.

Family members say Kellums’ cell phone has also been off since Saturday at noon and that he has not used the credit card in his possession since he was last seen.

Kellums was driving a gray/blue 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio plates DW77HM.

Summer Hampton, Kellums’ daughter, says he has a distinctive birth mark on his left arm that is noticeable if he is wearing short sleeves.

54-year-old Curtis Kellums has been missing since Saturday in Hamilton. His family tells me they have concerns for his safety. Watch @FOX19 at 10 pm to hear from his family. pic.twitter.com/rs5VfrJoAI — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) April 7, 2022

“We don’t eat, we don’t sleep. We just look,” she said. “The not-knowing is terrible. Knowing that so many people are looking for him and no one knows anything is scary.”

Hampton says they’re so concerned because of Kellums’ mental health issues.

“He is technically bipolar and he struggles as a manic depressive, and my concern is that is happening, so has happened. I’m not sure.”

Hampton explains her parents recently divorced and started living in separate homes for the first time in 30years.

“With her not being there, I’m not sure what that looks like for him,” she said.

It’s why they’re concerned Kellums may hurt himself.

“We just want him home with his family who loves and cares about him,” Hampton said.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Hamilton police at (513) 868-5811.

