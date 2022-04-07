Here’s when we could see snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The week is ending on a cold, damp note with the potential for a bit of snow.

The morning low Thursday is expected to dip to 42 degrees.

Watch for patchy fog as you head out.

It will be a mostly cloudy day with a high temperature around 54.

Chances for rain will return Thursday night and early Friday morning as the low falls into the upper 30s.

The weekend will be wet and chilly.

Expect rain showers Friday and with some thunder possible along with chances for snow to mix with rain early Friday through Saturday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s with overnight lows remaining in the 30s.

The sun and warmer temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s will return Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week and Reds Opening Day on Tuesday, the warming trend will stick around.

Highs will be in the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday, but skies will be mostly cloudy with chances for rain.

