Metro offering free rides on Opening Day

Metro will provide safe transportation to and from the day's festivities.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In celebration of the Cincinnati Reds’ 2022 home opener and the return of Major League Baseball, Metro is offering free fare on Tuesday, April 12.

With the free Transit app, Reds fans can plan their trip to Great American Ball Park and track their bus in real time.

The 2022 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade is scheduled to begin at noon and will result in the temporary closure of Government Square and other Downtown stops throughout the morning and early afternoon. As a result, numerous routes will operate on detours.

The following routes will begin detouring at 8 a.m.: Rts. 21, 46, 64 and 78.

The following routes will begin detouring at 11 a.m.: Rts. 1, 4, 6, 11, 16, 17, 19, 20, 24, 27, 28, 32, 33, 43, 46, 49 and Metro*Plus.

Detours will lift soon after the parade concludes.

Customers can find alternative boarding locations as well as up-to-date detour information on Metro’s detour blog and on Facebook and Twitter.

