Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police searching for suspect who stabbed mailman in Westwood

Police are asking for any witnesses to contact them.
Police are asking for any witnesses to contact them.(Staff)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a mailman last week.

Police said the incident happened on Ratterman Avenue in Westwood off Harrison Avenue on Wednesday, March 30.

According to police, the suspect approached the mailman from the sidewalk, reached into the mail truck and stabbed him in the arm.

The mail carrier said he grabbed his mace and sprayed the suspect who ran away.

The victim told police the suspect was a white male, 20 to 30-years-old, 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants and a blue and white face mask.

Postal Inspector Nicole Lutz said the mailman was released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

This is an active investigation being conducted by U.S. Postal Inspectors and the Cincinnati Police Department.

If anyone has information, they’re asked to contact 1-877-876-2455 or 513-352-3040.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makenzie Howell
Woman killed in Indiana crash on way to Cincinnati Children’s
The Ohio Department of Transportation says drivers should use alternate routes.
I-275 section reopens after tanker truck crash
Lamont Baldwin
Former Princeton wrestling coach who sexually assaulted students gets probation
A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday...
East Price Hill homicide victim identified
3 children hospitalized after shooting during large fight
GRAPHIC: First-hand footage of Covington shooting that hospitalized multiple children

Latest News

A would-be purse-snatcher is tackled outside a Butler County Kroger store in December 2021.
Failed Kroger purse snatcher saw on video sentenced to probation
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
FOX19 NOW News at 3 p.m.
The online survey ends April 15.
KYTC seeking feedback on Licking River Bridge
Damian Cowns
Cincinnati shooting suspect’s arrest is third this year following prison release