Sheriff’s office searching for teen mom, 16, and baby missing from Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen mom and her baby.

According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Keyla Garcia and her son 9-month-old Jackson Lopez, from Hamilton, Ohio, left their foster residence on Tuesday, March 29.

They didn’t release any addition information.

If anyone has any information leading to Keyla and Jackson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call Detective Joe Ventre at 513-785-1239.

