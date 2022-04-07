Police: Serial UC campus thief targets Xavier, steals 11 student IDs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Walnut Hills man is accused of stealing nearly a dozen Xavier University student IDs, one of which he allegedly used to steal two cash boxes on XU property.

Adam Lambert, 32, was arrested Thursday on charges of theft, burglary and possessing criminal tools. He is currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center on bonds totaling $30,000.

Police say camera footage exists showing Lambert entering the XU property and leaving with the stolen items valued at $100. Those familiar with Lambert were able to identify him from the footage, according to an affidavit.

It’s the first recorded instance of Lambert targeting XU, but he has a long history of criminal accusations, some leading to convictions, at the University of Cincinnati.

In November 2018, Lambert allegedly stole a backpack from behind a desk at UC’s University Pavilion. The backpack contained a MacBook Pro, Beats headphones, a Louis Vuitton wallet and credit cards.

Lambert was found with the stolen computer in the Teacher’s College and later admitted to having stolen it, according to court documents. He was convicted and sentenced to six months in jail and three years probation.

In July 2019, Lambert allegedly broke into Rhodes Hall and stole a UC student’s credit card. He was convicted in January 2020 on two counts of breaking and entering and ordered to further probation and a mental health program. The court advised Lambert that if he violated probation he would get a year in prison on the 2019 charges.

In January 2020, Lambert allegedly broke into the Teachers College and stole a cash box containing $400 as well as two iPads, two Dell laptops, two Apple pencils and a UC credit card for the Men’s Club Volleyball Team. The same month, he allegedly stole a backpack and laptop from an office at the Lindner College of Business.

In February 2020, Lambert was allegedly found in possession of a set of UC keys that open restricted areas of UC’s campus. He was also allegedly found in possession of a phone containing porn depicting minor children.

Lambert was convicted in August 2020 on charges of burglary, possessing criminal tools, tampering with records and receiving stolen property. He was sentenced to six months in jail and five years of probation on each of the eight counts. Upon his release, he had to wear an electronic monitor for 180 days and was ordered to stay away from UC’s and XU’s campuses. He was also ordered to pay $1,350 in restitution to UC.

In February 2022, Lambert was found to have a stolen external hard drive belonging to UC. He was indicted in March on a count of receiving stolen property. The case is still being tried.

Lambert was arraigned Thursday on the charges related to the XU allegations. His next court date is April 18.

He was also convicted of identity fraud in a 2017 case where police say he opened an American Express card and PayPal account in another person’s name and used them to purchase items valued at more than $700.

