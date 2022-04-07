Reds open season with nationally televised game vs Braves

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the Reds won’t open the 2022 season at Great American Ball Park, fans will still be able to watch their team take the diamond against the defending World Series champs.

The Reds and Atlanta Braves Opening Night game Thursday will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2, the sports network announced Tuesday.

The game begins at 8 p.m. following a World Series banner raising ceremony, according to ESPN.

The Reds’ home opener is April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.