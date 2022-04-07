Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Reds open season with nationally televised game vs Braves

The Reds begin the 2022 regular season on the road against the defending World Series champions...
The Reds begin the 2022 regular season on the road against the defending World Series champions Atlanta Braves.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - While the Reds won’t open the 2022 season at Great American Ball Park, fans will still be able to watch their team take the diamond against the defending World Series champs.

The Reds and Atlanta Braves Opening Night game Thursday will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2, the sports network announced Tuesday.

The game begins at 8 p.m. following a World Series banner raising ceremony, according to ESPN.

The Reds’ home opener is April 12 against the Cleveland Guardians.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makenzie Howell
Woman killed in Indiana crash on way to Cincinnati Children’s
The Ohio Department of Transportation says drivers should use alternate routes.
I-275 section reopens after tanker truck crash
Lamont Baldwin
Former Princeton wrestling coach who sexually assaulted students gets probation
A man’s death after shots were fired and a vehicle crashed in East Price Hill early Wednesday...
East Price Hill homicide victim identified
3 children hospitalized after shooting during large fight
GRAPHIC: First-hand footage of Covington shooting that hospitalized multiple children

Latest News

Metro will provide safe transportation to and from the day's festivities.
Metro offering free rides on Opening Day
FILE - Members of the Little Miami High School soccer team take a break during practice, in...
Ohio high school student-athletes could receive paid endorsements if proposal is approved
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow to throw out first pitch at Reds Opening Day
Reds' Todd Frazier wins the 2015 Home Run Derby infront of the hometown crowd at Great American...
Former Reds All-Star retires, per report