SellTheTeamBob billboard goes up on I-75 ahead of Reds game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A group of disgruntled Reds fans is calling for team owner Bob Castellini to sell the franchise with a #SellTheTeamBob billboard on I-75

Opening Day presents a time when fans look to the new season with optimism, sometimes unrealistic, but nevertheless, a day for new beginnings. However, Reds fans are expressing little hope for the season following the offseason firesale.

The billboard slogan is also featured on shirts sold by The Riverfront.

Back on March 13, The Riverfront tweeted out links to their #SellTheTeamBob shirts, saying all proceeds would go to getting the message up on a billboard.

Sell the team, Bob!



Proceeds from the sale of this t-shirt will go towards putting this message on a billboard in Cincinnati. https://t.co/lbmhVDVPS0 — The Riverfront: A Cincinnati Reds Family (@riverfrontcincy) March 13, 2022

The billboard is the latest instance of Reds fans voicing their displeasure over the state of the franchise.

Following the trades of former All-Stars Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to the Seattle Mariners, and Sonny Gray to the Minnesota Twins, fans protested outside of Great American Ball Park.

Fans brought signs reading “Sell the Team Bob” and “This Bob is the Worst Builder,” both referencing Castellini.

Castellini, a Cincinnati native, purchased the majority share of the Reds in 2006.

The Reds have had five winnings seasons and four playoff appearances under Castellini’s ownership.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.