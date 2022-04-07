Teen injured in NKY quadruple shooting facing long road to recovery, aunt says

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of a 14-year-old girl hospitalized following a quadruple shooting in Covington released a statement on her condition.

Wrayvette, 14, was one of the four people shot on April 4. Two other juveniles and one of the suspects were also shot.

Days after the shooting, Wrayvette remains in critical condition.

Her aunt said she did not deserve what happened to her and has a long road to recovery ahead.

“My niece is a beautiful, vibrant 14-year-old child who doesn’t deserve the pain and recovery that she is in and will have to face in the future,” Wrayvette’s aunt wrote in a prepared statement. “The GoFundMe was created to help my brother with financial support and with any current and future medical needs.”

As Wrayvette remains in the hospital, one of the two suspects arrested in connection with the shooting appeared in court.

Thomas Brown, 41, went before a Hamilton County judge Thursday for extradition so that he could face charges in Kenton County.

“You [Brown] will be transported to Kenton County Kentucky to face a possession of a handgun charge and a riot charge and an assault charge,” the judge explained to Brown.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday as dozens gathered to watch two teen girls fight, according to a warrant complaint for Brown’s arrest filed in Kenton County District Court.

Covington police said Wednesday that investigators determined Brown was the first person to fire his gun.

The other suspected shooter is 17-year-old Taquan Estes, according to police.

Estes was at large for more than 24 hours following the shooting. On Wednesday, FOX19 NOW at the Covington Police Department when Estes turned himself in.

Here’s the moment 17-year-old Taquan Estes turned himself into police.

I was interviewing an officer when he and his family came into the police station.

Estes appeared in Juvenile Court Thursday, however, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said he anticipates the teen will be sent to adult court.

His transfer hearing is scheduled for April 27.

Justin Smith says he was a mentor to Estes in 2021 while the teen was in the Juvenile Center.

“I don’t condone gun violence at all, but from the type of environment that he’s from and the kids that come in there and stuff,” Smith explained, “A lot of them are from the same area, and they’re all in there for the same thing.”

There were two other juveniles injured in Monday’s shot are expected to be ok, according to police.

