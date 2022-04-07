USS Cincinnati crew members tour combat ship’s namesake

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several members of the crew aboard the USS Cincinnati are touring the ship’s namesake this week. On their itinerary for Thursday was a trip to Graeter’s for sweet treats.

From their ship in San Diego to the Queen City, a handful of crew members from the USS Cincinnati have been busy since arriving earlier this week for their namesake tour.

The tour has taken them to City Hall, Great American Ball Park, Paul Brown Stadium and now Graeter’s.

“The people of Cincinnati have been so incredible and welcoming,” says Command Master Chief Sarah Morales, “And we’re just honored and blessed to be here.”

Mineman Second Class Noah Coe is a Cincinnati native who graduated from Wayne High School. He’s been in the Navy for six years and says it was just a coincidence he was assigned to the USS Cincinnati.

He says the police escort from the airport was quite the way to start his trip to his hometown.

“At least in the Navy experiences like this are rare,” explains Coe, “And to have one like this and to come with my Master Chief, my fellow sailors, it’s an amazing opportunity.”

Also on the itinerary is talking to a local school about their experience in the Navy. Sailors Coe and Morales say they hope to inspire the youth to work hard and follow their dreams.

“I aspire to be a good role model,” explains Morales, “I know my daughter is very proud of me every day so I hope to establish the same thing for growing kids.”

You can see the remainder of the itinerary here.

