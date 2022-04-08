Caught on Cam: Daylight home invasion has NKY woman on edge

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A home break-in was caught on camera in Walton Thursday morning.

Sarah Creekmore says she immediately called the Boone County Sheriff’s Office when she saw the whole thing play out on her Ring camera around 8:45 a.m. Deputies arrived fewer than four minutes later.

The sheriff’s office is searching for the man seen on video entering Creekmore’s home.

She says if he had come an hour earlier, her children would have been home. But they were at school when it happened, and she was at work.

“Maybe because I didn’t have a car in the driveway,” she wondered. “Maybe that was something that he focused on.”

Neighbors told Creekmore they saw the man days ago.

“I’m thinking, how long was he watching me? Is that how he was able to know my schedule for work and the kids’ schedule and stuff?” She said. “So it’s nerve-wracking.”

The man was inside for around two minutes before the footage shows him exit nonchalantly.

Creekmore says she’s worried about what could have happened had her 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son been inside.

“What if the kids had been on spring break, and I ran to Kroger or something, and then there’s this guy walking into my house with my children inside,” she said. “That’s probably the scariest part, the what-ifs that were flashing through my head.”

If you recognize the man, contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

