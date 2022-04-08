Contests
Clermont County man charged with 47 counts of child porn

The month-long investigation began with a cyber tip from national groups.
Michael Wesley Draves
Michael Wesley Draves(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man faces charges of possessing child pornography, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

A grand jury indicted Michael Wesley Draves, 26, Thursday on 47 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, all second-degree felonies.

The investigation began March 11 when sheriff’s detectives got a cyber tip from Internet Crimes Against Children and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip pointed detectives to an address in the 600 block of Walnut Street in Franklin Township, where the child porn was allegedly uploaded.

On March 31, detectives executed a search warrant on the residence and identified Draves. Detectives seized electronics and electronic storage devices used to upload and view the alleged material. Draves cooperated and confirmed he was the only person involved, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search of the seized devices revealed “large quantities of uploaded videos and images depicting prepubescent children engaged in various lewd acts,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives are working with ICAC and NCMEC to identify victims and perpetrators in the alleged pornography.

Draves is being held without bond at the Clermont County Jail. His next court date is April 8.

