Crews clean up flammable ink spill in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A large ink spill shut down ramps to east and westbound I-74 at Harrison and Rybolt Friday afternoon.

According to the Green Township Fire Department, a semi carrying more than 500 gallons of printer ink spilled around 3:30 p.m.

“The product was deemed flammable and that was what we had to protect against, in case we had any ignition that we had people away from the area,” Green Township Fire Chief Scott Souders said.

The road was closed for hours so crews could clean up the spill.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Hazmat and fire waited on a special company that’s equipped to do these cleanups as most fire departments don’t have the right equipment.

Green Township Fire Chief Scott Souders says that the cleanup lasted until Saturday morning.

All roads are re-opened, police said.

