Native Ukrainian, Russian women team up with Cincinnati nonprofit

Proceeds from pop-up markets around the Tri-State go to humanitarian relief.
By Payton Marshall
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local Ukrainian mother still has family in hiding in the war-torn country as Russia continues its attacks.

Natalia Artemova is one of several native Ukrainians and Russians in Cincinnati who have set up the nonprofit Hope4Ukraine where all proceeds go to support humanitarian needs.

“Women, they got raped,” Artemova said Thursday describing the toll of Russia’s advances. “Children, they killed children. Just awful. Someone could stop this.”

Artemova moved to the US from Russia in 2015. She, along with Oksana Sergeenkova, founded the nonprofit that sells buttons, soap, toys and other Ukranian souvenirs in weekly pop-up markets across Cincinnati.

“Around my hometown there are few power plants, and they bombed them, so people are without power, they’re without water,” Sergeenkova said.

She moved to the US from Ukraine with her husband and two boys in 2017. Her mother-in-law arrived just days before the Russian invasion.

“Thousands of people are killed, peaceful towns with hospitals, schools, are bombed,” Sergeenkova said.

The majority of Sergeenkova’s family is in Ukraine trying to live to see another day. She says her 5-year-old nephew has been living in a food cellar for 12 days because there’s not a proper bomb shelter where they’re hiding.

The apartment where she grew up is a blackened husk, now ashes together with all the memories that resided there.

“I see the burnt walls, the burnt furniture, the burnt books, pictures,” she said.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country. Thousands have been killed. Russian troops have left the areas around Kyiv and Kharkiv but they continue their assault in the south around Mariupol and in the Donbass region.

“To be Ukrainian, it’s very hard because you lose everything of what you used to believe,” Sergeenkova said.

“People need our help. People need our support,” Artemova said.

It’s why the women are pleading for donations, no matter how small the amount.

“We need to save the ones who are still alive in this country, we need to protect them, we need to help them,” Sergeenkova said.

