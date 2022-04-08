Rescue offering reward for information after dead cats found in abandoned crate

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (WXIX) - After making a disturbing discovery, the director of a local rescue is urging pet owners to reach out for help before abandoning their animals.

Volunteers with Crazy Cats Animal Rescue spend hours every day feeding starving strays in Tri-State communities. While doing their daily feeding, Director Brittney May said they discovered a cat carrier that had been dumped in a wooded area in Fairfield.

May said at least two dead and decomposed cats and kittens, and possibly a third, were in the crate.

For May, knowing the animals were trapped without food or water is heartbreaking to think about.

“What we saw inside was incredibly horrifying,” May said. “It is very cruel. No living creature should have to die the way those cats did.”

May has dealt with similar situations before. Only a few weeks ago, she said a cat was found locked in a cage outside of a pet store that serves as an adoption location for the rescue. That cat survived.

“It really makes you sad, and it really makes you wonder,” she said.

May said it is important for people to understand that assuming someone will find an animal that has been abandoned is wrong and dangerous for the pet.

She suggests reaching out to a rescue or shelter for help before taking any action.

To help with the latest case, May said her organization is offering a reward to encourage anyone with information to call Butler County investigators.

“These cats had no chance. They had no choice, and it’s just, they suffered. There’s just no other way to say it other than they suffered a horrible death. As somebody who saves every cat they find, that’s a pretty gruesome discovery to be honest,” May said.

May said animals being abandoned is an ongoing problem. Another recent case involved a kitten being dumped in a box outside of a business.

She said anyone can help the issue by getting their own pets spayed and neutered, and if possible, by fostering and adopting.

