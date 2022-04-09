1 dead, 1 injured in Westwood shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting took place in Westwood Saturday, Cheviot police said.

Officers say they were dispatched to the area of Applegate and Glenmore Avenues around 1:20 a.m. for the report of a large fight outside of Babe’s Café and possible shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Officers say another victim was found in a car that fled. That person is being treated for his injuries.

Police have not identified the victims or said if they have a suspect.

Officers are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheviot Police Department at 513-825-2280.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.