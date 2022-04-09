Dwayne Haskins’ teammates and coaches grieve quarterback’s untimely death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dwayne Haskins, a former Ohio State football star, died Saturday at just 24 years old.

His death was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who said Haskins was struck by a car and killed in South Florida.

The NFL family mourns the tragic loss of Dwayne Haskins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Ilf1LGzrPr — NFL (@NFL) April 9, 2022

Haskins was most recently a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and played the same position for Ohio State, where he shined as a standout during the 2018 season.

Condolences are pouring in as Haskins’ former coaches, teammates and fellow NFL players share messages of support with his family.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QB’s in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!! pic.twitter.com/lM9Z8LzMhe — Urban Meyer (@CoachUrbanMeyer) April 9, 2022

The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. https://t.co/4aEdQ9nQdj — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) April 9, 2022

Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye. pic.twitter.com/yxwaIewN9V — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 9, 2022

Prayers up 🙏🏽 life is fragile. — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) April 9, 2022

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️



Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

