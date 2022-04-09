Dwayne Haskins’ teammates and coaches grieve quarterback’s untimely death
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dwayne Haskins, a former Ohio State football star, died Saturday at just 24 years old.
His death was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who said Haskins was struck by a car and killed in South Florida.
Haskins was most recently a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers and played the same position for Ohio State, where he shined as a standout during the 2018 season.
Condolences are pouring in as Haskins’ former coaches, teammates and fellow NFL players share messages of support with his family.
