Frosty night followed by Sunday sunshine!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain/snow/graupel/sleet that occurred on Saturday will end tonight, but the cold air lingers into early Sunday, prompting Freeze Warnings for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Areas of frost and freezing conditions are expected, so any sensitive outdoor vegetation could be damaged or killed in the exposed conditions. However, Sunday will be dry with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. The dry air is brief as rain chances return on Monday, especially later in the day. By Tuesday, the Reds Opening Day Parade, we could have a few sprinkles, but it looks relatively dry and warmer with highs in the 70s under variably cloudy skies! More rain and thunder chances arrive midweek into the latter half of next week.

Another cool down looks to be in the region as we head into next weekend - the woes of the roller coaster forecast will continue this spring in the tri-state!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.