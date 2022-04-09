Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Frosty night followed by Sunday sunshine!

Tracking a warm up for next week along with more rain chances.
Freezing conditions are expected for much of the tri-state late Saturday night and Sunday morning before we warm up next week!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain/snow/graupel/sleet that occurred on Saturday will end tonight, but the cold air lingers into early Sunday, prompting Freeze Warnings for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Areas of frost and freezing conditions are expected, so any sensitive outdoor vegetation could be damaged or killed in the exposed conditions. However, Sunday will be dry with sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. The dry air is brief as rain chances return on Monday, especially later in the day. By Tuesday, the Reds Opening Day Parade, we could have a few sprinkles, but it looks relatively dry and warmer with highs in the 70s under variably cloudy skies! More rain and thunder chances arrive midweek into the latter half of next week.

Another cool down looks to be in the region as we head into next weekend - the woes of the roller coaster forecast will continue this spring in the tri-state!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A crash on Center Hill Avenue has shut the road down.
Serious crash leaves 2 in critical condition, police say
Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man pleads guilty to 69 counts of child porn, 1 count of tampering with evidence
Police say that one person is dead after a shooting took place in Westwood Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Westwood shooting, police say
Callery pear trees to be added to Ohio invasive plant list in 2023
Callery pear trees to be added to Ohio invasive plant list in 2023

Latest News

Soaking conditions can be expected on Monday.
Warm and wet conditions to start the week
Monday is wet, but Tuesday will be drier just in time for baseball in the Queen City. More rain...
Warm, but wet start to the week
Pleasant Sunday
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Freeze Warnings are in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area
Freeze Warnings in effect late Saturday night and Sunday morning