Multiple people taken to hospital in Queensgate crash

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash occurred on the Eighth Street Viaduct...
Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash occurred on the Eighth Street Viaduct Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several people were taken to the hospital after a 2-car accident occurred on the eighth street viaduct Saturday morning.

District Fire Chief Mathew J. Rotert says that five people were taken to the hospital after the accident happened around 2 a.m.

Firefighters were able to pull one victim out of a burning car. Chief Rotert says that two victims were trapped in the second car.

Four of the five people are in critical condition, Chief Rotert says.

Cincinnati police are investigating the cause of the accident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

