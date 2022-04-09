Multiple people taken to hospital in Queensgate crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several people were taken to the hospital after a 2-car accident occurred on the eighth street viaduct Saturday morning.

District Fire Chief Mathew J. Rotert says that five people were taken to the hospital after the accident happened around 2 a.m.

Firefighters were able to pull one victim out of a burning car. Chief Rotert says that two victims were trapped in the second car.

Four of the five people are in critical condition, Chief Rotert says.

Cincinnati police are investigating the cause of the accident.

