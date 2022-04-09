Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting

Contests
By Mollie Swayne and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Police in Iowa are investigating a shooting that involved one of their own officers.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said officers responded to calls about multiple gunshots being fired in a Cherry Hill neighborhood late Friday night. Officials said several bullets struck an off-duty officer’s home, garage and take-home squad car.

KCRG reports there were no injuries in the shooting but officials are calling it a targeted incident toward the off-duty Cedar Rapids police officer.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he viewed the “intentional violent act as an extremely serious incident.” Officials also said that they were actively working to find those responsible and to hold them accountable.

“It was deliberate. It was an act of intimidation and we will not tolerate it,” Jerman said, in a statement.

Police said anyone with tips or more information should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

