Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person was struck by a vehicle in Middletown Friday night, according to police.

The accident happened on Manchester Avenue around 9 p.m.

The road was shut down between Verity Parkway and South Broad Street.

Information on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unclear.

Police have not released any information on the vehicle involved or if there are any arrests.

This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW will update this story as information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.