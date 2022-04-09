Contests
Wintry Mix Possible

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - With wet snow, mostly mixed with rain, in the forecast Saturday, you may wonder just how late in spring snow has fallen in Cincinnati.

If you look at the records, you must know that years ago hail was recorded as frozen precipitation along with snow and others. That is no longer the case. The National Weather Service website shows that snow fell as late as May 30, 1950 and that numerous days in June, July and August had snow.

The low and high temperatures May 30, 1950 were 59° and 83° obviously making the “snow”, hail. The latest snowflakes recorded in Cincinnati were May 20, 1894 when a trace fell and on May 6, 1989. 0.2″ of snow fell in Cincinnati. The remaining dates were thunderstorm generated hail.

Sunday will be dry and cool with plenty of sunshine. A few showers may move in Monday and Tuesday but all will be light and scattered. Temperatures will make the 70s Monday and Tuesday for Opening Day.

