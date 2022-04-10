Haverkamp Foundation hosts annual 5k to raise money for K9 units

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Matt Haverkamp Foundation hosted its largest annual fundraiser Sunday to honor a fallen K9 officer and give back to local law enforcement agencies.

The 17th annual “Matt’s Pursuit” 5k kicked off bright and early to raise money to purchase K9 units for local law enforcement in remembrance of K9 officer Matt Haverkamp, who died in a car accident in 2005 at the age of 29.

Organizers say that since its establishment in November of 2005, the Matt Haverkamp Foundation has invested more than $891,000 for its cause.

Nancy Haverkamp, Matt’s mom, says she started the foundation to honor Matt and to keep his legacy alive.

“The individual K9s and what each one can accomplish - what they’re able to do to protect our communities - that’s an incredible force and a great legacy to my son,” said Nancy.

About 50 K9 teams were represented at the event with over 800 runners participating in the 5k.

The run was special on and off the course for Wyatt Sunday, who came in first place.

“I feel amazing being able to win it,” said Sunday. “My father was in the police department and it felt really close to me, you know, how this was all set up.

”With total money raised, the foundation has purchased 91 K9 units for local law enforcement. This year was set up to help six agencies in the area.

