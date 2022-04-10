Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

NKY man pleads guilty to 69 counts of child porn, 1 count of tampering with evidence

Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said.(Kenton County Detention Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man pleaded guilty Friday to dozens of child pornography charges and one count of tampering with physical evidence without a plea agreement, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders says that Emmanuel Curry was arrested on Feb. 17, 2021, after police searched his home on McCullum Pike.

After receiving a tip, Kenton County police searched Curry’s home, where the 20-year-old lived with his father.

When deputies arrived, Curry threw his cell phone out the window hoping that they would not find it, Sanders said.

Police found the phone, which contained 69 files of illicit images.

Sanders describes the material found as “some of the most offensive child pornography” he’s seen in his career.

Curry uploaded multiple images to Bing in January 2021 and attempted to use a reverse image search to determine where the photos came from — so he could find more, Sanders said.

Sanders says that the images Curry uploaded were of children between 2 and 4 years old.

Curry’s father told police that his son admitted to downloading the child pornography after officers left the scene, Sanders said.

Sanders says Curry is scheduled for sentencing on June 6 at 9 a.m. He faces between one and 20 years in prison and will have to register as a sexual offender. Saunders adds that Curry has to serve more than 20% of his sentence or until he completes Kentucky’s Sexual Offender Treatment Program before being eligible for parole.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A crash on Center Hill Avenue has shut the road down.
Serious crash leaves 2 in critical condition, police say
Police say that one person is dead after a shooting took place in Westwood Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Westwood shooting, police say
Callery pear trees to be added to Ohio invasive plant list in 2023
Callery pear trees to be added to Ohio invasive plant list in 2023

Latest News

The medical helicopter Air Care flew a driver to a hospital after a serious injury crash in...
Driver airlifted to hospital from Butler County crash
15 year old girl missing for nearly two weeks
15 year old girl missing for nearly two weeks
LoveLikeJJ makes Easter baskets for kids in need
LoveLikeJJ makes Easter baskets for kids in need
Mason High School students are getting national attention for their work on cold cases.
Mason cold case class garners national attention while investigating 13 unsolved cases
Yacsuri Alejandra Diaz Domingo.
Caregivers of missing 15-year-old speaks out in hopes of finding her