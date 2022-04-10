Search efforts continue for missing Hamilton man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton police are continuing their search efforts to find a man missing since last week.

Curtis Kellums, 54, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton in the area of Cleveland Avenue around noon on Saturday, April 2.

One week later, his family joined Hamilton detectives, Equusearch Midwest and more than 200 volunteers to check various locations throughout the city.

Curtis’ daughter, Krista, says that he left her house that day to get groceries from Walmart. She says that his last cell phone ping was on Eaton Avenue in the direction heading home, but that his phone hasn’t been on since.

David Rader, the director for Equusearch Midwest, says that they’re using every resource to try and find Curtis.

“We’re still hoping, you know, that maybe he just needed a break from life and he decided to kind of go off-grid for a minute,” says Rader.

Curtis was driving a gray/blue 2012 Ford Escape with Ohio plates DW77HM.

“We’re trying to locate the car,” says Rader, “and nine times out of ten when we’ve relocated the car, we’ll locate the individual.”

Curtis’ family says they are overwhelmed by the amount of support from the community and hope that their efforts reach Curtis.

They also have a final message to Curtis: “Come home...if you’re hurt, if you’re confused, whatever it is...you just come home.”

If you have any information on Curtis’ whereabouts, you’re urged to contact Detective Steve Hamilton at (513) 868-5811 or call 911.

