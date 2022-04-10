Contests
Serious crash leaves 2 in critical condition, police say

A crash on Center Hill Avenue has shut the road down.
A crash on Center Hill Avenue has shut the road down.(CPD)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Two drivers are in the hospital and a road is shut down after a serious crash, according to Cincinnati police.

District Five units responded to the 5800 block of Center Hill Avenue around 2:40 p.m. for a serious injury car accident.

Police say that both drivers were taken to UC Medical and are in stable but critical condition.

Center Hill Avenue is shut down between Este Avenue and Townvista Drive, police add.

This is a developing story. FOX19 NOW will update as more information becomes available.

Both drivers are at the hospital in stable but critical condition.
Both drivers are at the hospital in stable but critical condition.(CPD)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

