Serious crash leaves 2 in critical condition, police say

WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - Two drivers are in the hospital and a road is shut down after a serious crash, according to Cincinnati police.

District Five units responded to the 5800 block of Center Hill Avenue around 2:40 p.m. for a serious injury car accident.

Police say that both drivers were taken to UC Medical and are in stable but critical condition.

Center Hill Avenue is shut down between Este Avenue and Townvista Drive, police add.

