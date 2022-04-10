Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Warm, but wet start to the week

Showers and possibly a storm will be with us on Monday
Rain arrives early Monday morning and continues during the afternoon with seasonably warm conditions.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are on the rise this week, but so are the rain chances in the FOX19 NOW viewing area!

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, starting during the morning commute. An umbrella will be needed for much of the day as soaking rains will continue for the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low-to-mid 60s along with breezy winds. Rain will be likely overnight into very early Tuesday before tapering off. Rainfall amounts throughout Monday and Monday night will range between 0.25″ to over 1″ in spots, which could lead to some ponding on roadways or soggy spots in the yard where there is poor drainage.

Tuesday, Reds Opening Day in Cincinnati, will be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day and warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s by the first pitch! Though much of the day is dry, we could see a few showers pop up anytime in the day - though they would be brief if they do.

Better rain chances arrive on Wednesday with threats for thunderstorms that may bring some gusty winds, heavy rainfall and cloud-to-ground lightning. The system that brings the rain and storms will zip out of the tri-state and behind it will be drier and seasonable air to close out the week. Expect upper 50s and low 60s next weekend with isolated rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A crash on Center Hill Avenue has shut the road down.
Serious crash leaves 2 in critical condition, police say
Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man pleads guilty to 69 counts of child porn, 1 count of tampering with evidence
Police say that one person is dead after a shooting took place in Westwood Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Westwood shooting, police say
Callery pear trees to be added to Ohio invasive plant list in 2023
Callery pear trees to be added to Ohio invasive plant list in 2023

Latest News

Soaking conditions can be expected on Monday.
Warm and wet conditions to start the week
Pleasant Sunday
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Freeze Warnings are in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area
Freeze Warnings in effect late Saturday night and Sunday morning