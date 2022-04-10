Warm, but wet start to the week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Temperatures are on the rise this week, but so are the rain chances in the FOX19 NOW viewing area!

Scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible on Monday, starting during the morning commute. An umbrella will be needed for much of the day as soaking rains will continue for the afternoon and evening. Highs on Monday will be in the low-to-mid 60s along with breezy winds. Rain will be likely overnight into very early Tuesday before tapering off. Rainfall amounts throughout Monday and Monday night will range between 0.25″ to over 1″ in spots, which could lead to some ponding on roadways or soggy spots in the yard where there is poor drainage.

Tuesday, Reds Opening Day in Cincinnati, will be partly to mostly cloudy for much of the day and warmer. Highs will be in the low 70s by the first pitch! Though much of the day is dry, we could see a few showers pop up anytime in the day - though they would be brief if they do.

Better rain chances arrive on Wednesday with threats for thunderstorms that may bring some gusty winds, heavy rainfall and cloud-to-ground lightning. The system that brings the rain and storms will zip out of the tri-state and behind it will be drier and seasonable air to close out the week. Expect upper 50s and low 60s next weekend with isolated rain chances Saturday and Sunday.

