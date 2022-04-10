Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Zoo sonogram sparks sibling speculation

Who is this soon-to-be zoo baby?
Fiona in Hippo Cove. (FOX19 NOW)
Fiona in Hippo Cove. (FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A post from Cincinnati Zoo Sunday had a lot of people asking which Zoo resident is getting a sibling.

A Facebook post from the Zoo shows what looks like a sonogram photo with the caption “Happy National Siblings Day!”

While the sonogram doesn’t show what kind of animal is pictured, many of the comments are wondering if the soon-to-be zoo baby belongs to Fiona’s mother, Bibi, who has a new boyfriend.

Staff at the Zoo have not commented at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
A crash on Center Hill Avenue has shut the road down.
Serious crash leaves 2 in critical condition, police say
Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man pleads guilty to 69 counts of child porn, 1 count of tampering with evidence
Police say that one person is dead after a shooting took place in Westwood Saturday.
1 dead, 1 injured in Westwood shooting, police say
Callery pear trees to be added to Ohio invasive plant list in 2023
Callery pear trees to be added to Ohio invasive plant list in 2023

Latest News

TT's Take: Dinsey+ releases first episodes of 'Moon Knight'
TT's Take: Dinsey+ releases first episodes of 'Moon Knight'
The free admission will begin on World Health Day. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo)
Cincinnati Zoo offering free admission to healthcare workers through Sunday
The Cincinnati Ballet will perform for the visually and hearing impaired this weekend.
Cincinnati Ballet Second Co. to perform for visually and hearing impaired
Tunes & Blooms at the Cincinnati Zoo
Tunes & Blooms free concert series happening every Thursday in April