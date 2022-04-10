Zoo sonogram sparks sibling speculation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A post from Cincinnati Zoo Sunday had a lot of people asking which Zoo resident is getting a sibling.

A Facebook post from the Zoo shows what looks like a sonogram photo with the caption “Happy National Siblings Day!”

While the sonogram doesn’t show what kind of animal is pictured, many of the comments are wondering if the soon-to-be zoo baby belongs to Fiona’s mother, Bibi, who has a new boyfriend.

Staff at the Zoo have not commented at this time.

