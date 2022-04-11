Contests
24-year-old driver dead, another critically injured in Winton Hills crash

Police say the driver that died was driving near 100 mph.
(CPD)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT
WINTON HILLS, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is dead Monday after a head-on crash in Winton Hills Sunday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of Center Hill Avenue near Este Avenue.

Jordan Williams, 24, was driving a 2011 Infiniti G37 east on Center Hill when he lost control and crossed center, hitting an oncoming 2008 Acura TSX driven by 69-year-old Ola Mae Washington.

Williams was seriously injured. EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

Washington also suffered serious injuries and was transported to UCMC. She is listed in critical condition as of Monday evening.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor. Cincinnati police say Williams could have been driving near 100 mph as he rounded a blind, downhill curve on Center Hill.

Washington was wearing a seatbelt, though Williams was not. Police say his airbag did not deploy.

Impairment as a factor is yet to be determined, according to CPD.

The Traffic Unit is investigating. Witnesses are urged to contact CPD at 513.352.2514.

(CPD)

