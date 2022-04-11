Caregivers of missing 15-year-old speaks out in hopes of finding her

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The search for a missing 15-year-old girl continues and now loved ones are speaking out in hopes of finding her.

Yacsuri Alejandra Diaz Domingo, also known by Suri, has been missing for nearly two weeks.

She was last seen at the Mecum House on Thursday, March 31.

Since Yacsuri went missing, those close to her have been praying for her safe return.

Martha and William Durrough, Yacsuri’s caregivers, have a message they hope will reach her.

“We love her and we would just love to have another chance to show her that,” Martha said. “I’m not working anymore and I’d love to be able to spend time with her and help her deal with all the difficult things of life.”

The Durroughs say they are heavily relying on social media in hopes that someone will recognize her.

Cincinnati police describe Yacsuri as around 4 feet tall and 100 pounds with brown eyes. They also add that she could be a danger to herself.

Yacsuri is diagnosed with PTSD, ADHD and depression, police say. She reportedly attempted to overdose earlier in the month and had recently threatened self-harm.

“She’s just been through so much. More than anyone should ever have to go through,” Martha said. “She was dealing with all that and it just became really hard for her to deal with and not having a lot of control as a fifteen-year-old over your own life, I think it just became very frustrating to her.”

The day after Yacsuri went missing, William wrote her a letter:

“Suri, you are so valuable and worth loving. I doubt you believe this, but God has been trying to tell you and show you this for as long as you can remember.

God is faithful and you can never run so far from him that you can not return. He will run to meet you and wrap his arms around you. He will kiss you and celebrate your return. He is waiting for you to come home so that he can give you his love and so are we. We miss you and we love you.”

Anyone with information on Yacsuri’s whereabouts should call Cincinnati Police Department Det. Kayla Isaac at 513-352-3541 or call 911.

