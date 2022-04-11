Contests
Driver airlifted to hospital from Butler County crash

The medical helicopter Air Care flew a driver to a hospital after a serious injury crash in...
The medical helicopter Air Care flew a driver to a hospital after a serious injury crash in Fairfield Township late Sunday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The medical helicopter Air Care flew a driver to a hospital after a serious injury crash in Fairfield Township late Sunday.

Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle into a pole in the 6700 block of River Road just before 7 p.m.

They said the driver was the only one in the vehicle.

Duke Energy also responded to fix wires that are knocked down.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story throughout the day.

