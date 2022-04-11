Contests
Gov. Beshear uses line-item veto power in state budget

Gov. Beshear holds briefing about state budget.
Gov. Beshear holds briefing about state budget.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers will close out the 2022 General Assembly on Thursday

Governor Andy Beshear said there’s a lot to like in the budget. He said it funds transportation projects, broadband, and $250 million in water and sewer projects.

“So together, our job using this budget is to turn two incredible years of economic progress into 20 years of prosperity that reaches every part of the state,” Gov. Beshear said.

Beshear said he’s signing the budget that gives state workers an 8% raise and state troopers a $15,000 pay hike. After experiencing years of cuts, higher education will receive tens of millions more.

“After $250 million in cuts since the Great Recession, we are finally reinvesting in higher education in a significant way,” Beshear said.

But Beshear said lawmakers missed the mark in education funding. He said the General Assembly should have included teachers in the mandated raises, and he says there remains a need for universal preschool.

“We are ready and willing to work with childcare. But if we can step back and say, this isn’t working. Let’s find a way to do it. Universal pre-K is the fastest way to lead us to where we need to go,” Beshear said.

Beshear is vetoing parts of the budget mostly dealing with technical and what he calls corrective issues. And in the legislative budget, he said he is vetoing raises for lawmakers.

“Overall compensation, that’s the salary plus the per diems and the rest for legislators that has grown to $60,000 a year on average. That’s more than double or close to double what an average Kentuckian makes,” Beshear said.

Beshear said he is also vetoing a raise for the governor and other state constitutional office holders.

We reached out to both House and Senate Republican leadership and the Senate leadership said they are going to reserve comment until the legislative process is finished later this week.

