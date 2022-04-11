Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy smuggled 12 ounces of marijuana into jail, sheriff says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A now-former Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy is facing charges after sneaking 12 ounces of marijuana into the jail.

Jason Robinson, 22, is facing two counts of illegal conveyance, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Monday.

On April 5, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from jail deputies that someone was bringing drugs into the facility, the sheriff explained.

The sheriff said their investigation led them to Robinson, who they arrested following an interview on April 8.

Sheriff McGuffey said she thinks Robinson smuggled drugs into the jail more than once.

She explained that Robinson was “compromised” by an inmate, thus leading him down the path to sneaking in drugs. Robinson was the president of his recruiting class which graduated from the jail academy six months earlier, according to the sheriff.

When asked how exactly Robinson got the marijuana into the facility, the sheriff said she could not fully disclose that information.

Robinson might not have been acting alone, Sheriff McGuffey added.

Another jail deputy might be responsible for bringing tobacco into the facility, she explained.

Sheriff McGuffey says her office will make an example out of Robinson to deter others from acting as he did.

