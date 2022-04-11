Hebrew Union College closes 147-year residential rabbinical program in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The board of governors for Hebrew Union College - Jewish Institute of Religion voted Monday to sunset a 147-year-old residential rabbinical program in Cincinnati this weekend as part of a consolidation plan.

The Cincinnati campus will not close, officials said. Students currently enrolled at the campus can continue their studies there, and moving forward the campus will be used to host smaller study sessions. Cincinnati is also home to the institution’s Klau Library, American Jewish Archives and Skirball Museum.

In a Monday statement, institution president Andrew Rehfeld said the board approved the proposal by more than a two-thirds majority vote.

“We recognize the pain that this decision causes and expect to take the appropriate time and care to implement this decision in a sensitive and constructive manner, in collaboration with our community,” Rehfeld said.

The recommendation to phase out Cincinnati’s program was spurred by financial difficulties and dwindling enrollment over the last several years. The college is facing a record $8.8 million deficit, according to the proposal, and rabbinic student enrollment has dropped by 37% over the last 15 years.

Rabbis and Jewish community members in the Midwest have spoken against the change in the last several weeks, and a rally was held outside the Cincinnati campus on Thursday before the vote. An official from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office, Charitable Law Section Chief Daniel Fausey, wrote of his disapproval of the recommendation in a letter to the board of governors, stating the state “may investigate” if the college does not “honor the intent of the benefactors” by keeping a campus and programs in Cincinnati.

Local leadership has remained quiet, though Dean Rabbi Jonathan L. Hecht of the Cincinnati campus was the only HUC dean not listed as a supporter of the plan.

Cincinnati’s residential rabbinical program will close by the end of the 2026 academic year, Rehfeld wrote in a statement.

Why is Cincinnati’s Hebrew Union College campus significant?

Hebrew Union College was founded in Cincinnati in 1875 by Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise. It is the nation’s oldest Jewish seminary and has trained rabbis for all American congregations for nearly 150 years.

Wise is the founder of the American Jewish Reform Movement. He came to Cincinnati from Bohemia in the mid-1800s, according to the Union for Reform Judaism. He was rabbi of Congregation B’nai Yeshurun, which first met at The Lodge Street Synagogue on Third Street between Sycamore and Broadway. The congregation later moved in 1866 to what’s now the Isaac M. Wise Temple on Plum Street in Downtown Cincinnati.

Hebrew Union College trained only rabbis at first, but it now educates rabbis, cantors, experts in Jewish education and other Jewish professionals. Other graduate degree programs are available at the college for scholars and clergy of all faiths.

America’s first female rabbi, Sally J. Priesand, was ordained at Hebrew Union College in 1972.

“The decisions made today were challenging and done with a sense of the seriousness of the moment, given the historical importance of Cincinnati as the founding city of our Reform Movement,” Rehfeld said. “And they were only a first step of more comprehensive decisions to come.”

