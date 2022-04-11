Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Kentucky’s oldest butcher shop, told to vacate, now can stay

Ebert's Meats in Newport
Ebert's Meats in Newport(Keith Pandolfi/The Enquirer)
By Keith Pandolfi
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - After being asked to vacate its home by June last week, Ebert’s Meats, in Newport, has received a reprieve that will allow it to stay in its current location at 939 Monmouth St. until a new one is found.

“There is still life in Ebert’s Meats,” owner Greg Steffen wrote on the shop’s Facebook page. “After seeing the love and affection that this community has shown us, an agreement has been reached, that this business should and must survive.”

With 125 years of operation, Ebert’s is the oldest butcher shop in the state of Kentucky, according to its website.

Good news! There is still life in Ebert's Meats. After seeing the love and affection that this community has shown us an...

Posted by Ebert's Meats on Monday, April 11, 2022

As reported by The Enquirer last week, Steffen said he received a note from the attorney of the building’s owner, Steve Rayburn, on March 25, demanding he vacate the Newport butcher shop by June. Steffen said the shop would close for good on June 4. Steffen purchased the shop from Steve’s father, Ed Rayburn, in 1999.

“It was a punch in the gut,” Steffen told The Enquirer.

But early Monday morning, Steffen said that Rayburn had a change of heart.

“We had a very constructive meeting with the building owner, where we all agreed this legacy of his family and of Newport will continue,” Steffen wrote on Facebook. “He has consented to letting us remain here while we find (a) suitable location. So for the near future, we’ll be right here.”

In the meantime, Steffen will work with the City of Newport to find a new location.

According to City of Newport Business Liaison Officer Bev Holiday, she was told by Newport City Manager Thomas J. Fromme to do whatever she can to find Ebert’s a new spot.

“We will continue to work hard finding our new home,” Steffen wrote on Facebook. “Until then, please continue your incredible support, it has made all the difference.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police vehicles block traffic at 18th and Garrard streets Monday morning. Covington...
Murder suspect killed in NKY officer-involved shooting
Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey held Jason Robinson's photo as she announced the...
Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputy smuggled 12 ounces of marijuana into jail, sheriff says
The medical helicopter Air Care flew a driver to a hospital after a serious injury crash in the...
Driver airlifted to hospital from Butler County crash
Emmanuel Curry, 20, pleaded guilty Friday to 69 counts of child pornography, Kenton County...
NKY man pleads guilty to nearly 70 counts of child porn
24-year-old driver dead, another critically injured in Winton Hills crash

Latest News

A crash on Interstate 75 in Clifton Monday night.
I-71 South closed at MLK due to serious crash, police say
Dawan Trotter was killed in Westwood in April 2014.
‘You never get over it:’ Family of murdered man seek answers in unsolved case
Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail Williams.
Investigators expand plea for info in case of slain Indiana teens
Paul Bradley
Deputies searching for missing Dearborn County man
Cecil W. Herman Learning Center, Hebrew Union College, CUF, Cincinnati, OH
Hebrew Union College closes 147-year residential rabbinical program in Cincinnati