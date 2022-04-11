LoveLikeJJ makes Easter baskets for kids in need

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Children and their parents were making Easter baskets on Sunday at the Mason Municipal Center, filling them with toys and candy, but the baskets weren’t for them. The Easter baskets were for other kids.

“JJ was a nine-year-old boy who had a complete zest for life who was full of energy... (he) was totally magnetic with his personality. He could fill a room and he always made sure that you knew he loved you,” Kristen Day, President of LoveLikeJJ, said about her late son who passed away unexpectedly last year.

JJ’s love is what started the drive to start this nonprofit, hence the name.

On Sunday, kids were placing various items such as toys, toiletries, and candy for kids in need.

“This is a service project. This is something that we like to do as an organization as a way to get kids involved and to help other kids. Basically, we have kids and family coming to pack Easter baskets and these Easter baskets will go to children in need,” Day summarized.

Once 100 baskets are filled, they will go to Easter Baskets of L.I.F.E., who will distribute the baskets to fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth grade children in need in the Avondale School District this week before Easter.

LoveLikeJJ has service projects every couple of months as well as events throughout the year to get children and families involved.

