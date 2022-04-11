Man found guilty of murdering girlfriend in Ripley Co., prosecuting attorney says

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -A Ripley County jury found a man guilty on Monday of murdering a girl he was in a relationship with, according to Prosecuting Attorney Ric Hertel.

After a two and a half hour deliberation, the jury found Jordan Knudson, 36, guilty of murdering Kristina Jones, 36, Hertel said.

According to court documents, Jones was found bloodied and unresponsive in the bathtub of her friend’s house Country Road 700 West, on Jan. 11, 2021.

Detectives say that Jones and Knudson were in a relationship for about two years.

Jones stayed at her friend’s house on and off because she was afraid of Knudson, the documents read. Jones reported that Knudson physically abused her.

Court documents state that Jones went to the emergency room on Dec. 15, 2020, for pain and knots in her head.

She died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head less than a month later, court records read.

On March 26, 2021, Knudson was arrested following the investigation, Indiana State Police said.

The autopsy report says that the weapon used to kill Jones was a .410 caliber gun.

A judge stated Monday that he will be sentenced in June.

